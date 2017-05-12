This Week on GMT (May 15th - May 19th)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, May 15th: Brighton’s new changeable jewelry. GMT goes behind the scenes of how vinyl records are made at Hand Drawn Pressing. Food Networks’ Texas BBQ Rig Race Cast drops by with their smoker. Embedded Iraqi War reporter Alex Quade tells us about her new documentary, “Danger Close.” Kitchen gadget test. Revive Texas truck stops by the plaza for a religious awakening. Graduation gift ideas. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 16th: Paige McCoy Smith rides the new Joker Roller coaster at Six Flags over Texas live on the air. Grapevine Main Street Days preview. What to pack in pool bag. Hottest one and two piece swimsuits. Author John Bruning of “Indestructible: One Man’s Rescue Mission That Changed the Course of WWII.” Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 17th: J.F. Kennedy’s nephew, Stephen Kennedy Smith joins us live to talk about his new book, “JFK: A Vision for America.” GMT talks to Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes of “Dirty Dancing Live.” The designers behind Cushnie et Ochs show us their new collection. Plus Jane goes behind the scenes with Style Reward’s Amber Venz Box to talk about her revolutionary service that works with Courtney Kerr and other successful bloggers. Alanna Sarabia tries the Wedding Workout. “Into the Woods” performance. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 18th: Glam Squad viewer makeovers. New hippo exhibit at Dallas Zoo. Meatball recipes from Taste of Addison. Vintage purse Sale at Dillard’s. Mariloff Diamonds. Grand Prairie Air Hogs Opening Day. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, May 19th: Designer Rebecca Taylor shows us her new brand. Hard Rock's World Burger Tour drops by with delicious hamburgers. It’s a GMT One Tank Trip at Westfest, a Czech culture celebration. Round two of our “Men Tell All.” What men really want from women, and we get inside their heads. Revolutionary type of candles.. New Lucid Liquid Candles. Friday at 9 a.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV