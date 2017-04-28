This Week on GMT (May 1 - May 5)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, May 1: It’s National Concert Day. Find out how you can get $20 tickets to concerts this summer. Plus GMT has some ticket giveaways. One of the fastest growing bakeries in the country, Roro’s Baking Company stops by before an appearance on “Good Morning America.” The family shares the secret to their sweet success. Then, GMT is live at The Shacks, a new retail and restaurant scene with an off-leash dog park in The Colony. Plus Paige McCoy Smith takes us on a Chicken Coop tour inspired by a group of kids. Then we get the answers all women want to know, “what are men really thinking?” It’s GMT’s Guys Tell All event. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 2: It’s Trendy Tuesday! GMT is live at a new spot in Plano, where they serve up the new ice cream trend, alcohol infused ice cream. Plus new wedding trends. Have you heard about this? Circle ceremonies, champagne before the I do’s, naked cakes, food trucks and a complete reception room transformation with new light visuals. Plus new beauty trends and Turkish shoes. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 3: GMT exclusive with Lauren Scruggs. The model, who was hurt in a horrible propeller plane accident opens up about her marriage with E News host, Jason Kennedy. Plus she shows us her new fashion blog and beauty secrets. Then GMT goes to the movies.. in style. We review “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” with fans from our movie night party. Plus the biggest blockbusters for summer and fun movie snacks you can make at home. You don’t want to miss the deals on designer clothing, purses and shoes! GMT is live from the Salvation Army’s WEARhouse Sale. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 4: GMT’s live show on the road from the Boardwalk at Granite Park! Live, work, play! GMT takes you behind the scenes of this exciting new development. We check out restaurants that are opening soon or are already opened.. from Chip’s Old Fashioned Burgers to Blue Fish, Union Bear and the fun concept restaurant, Hook, Line and Sinker. Then outfits to take you from the office to the pool or patio party. We test out new travel technology, and we’ll show you the new Common Desk. Plus the chef at the Hilton Granite Park makes a delicious breakfast dish and tells us all about the planned Mother’s Day Brunch! Even Plano’s Mayor is stopping by so join us Thursday at 9 a.m!

Friday, May 5: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Lowest Greenville Avenue Event. Then the Mambo Kings shake things up in studio! It’s “Women Leadership Live” in North Texas. Irving Mayor Beth Van Dyne stops by to tell us how women can connect. Then Just Hit Send! A local mother who personalizes cute gift boxes just in time for Mother’s Day. Plus protect your yard from mosquitoes with plants and trees that actually deters the bugs. Friday at 9 a.m.

