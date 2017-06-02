This Week on GMT (June 5 - June 9)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, June 5: Underwater live with Merfriends Mermaids. Author Holly Castillo of “Texas Conquest.” Adult coloring books. Author Andy Raub of “The Encore Curve: Retire with a life plan that excites you and a money plan that lets you sleep.” Charming Charlie purses and accessories. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, June 6: Author S. C. Gwynn. Sugarfina tequila gummies from George Clooney’s new brand. Live from Sea Breeze Fish Market, making lobster rolls. Jack Carter new innovative playground in Plano. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, June 7: Swim safety lessons live from the YMCA. Neon fashion and products. Whistle Britches fried chicken. Grapevine Summer Festival. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday June 8: Live with Alice Braga of the TV show, “Queen of the South,” which is shot in Dallas. Taste of Dallas. Beard on. Live with Big Clifford. Old West Auction. Mesquite Summer Sizzle. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday June 9: Amish Dairy recipes. Day Tripper on Texas Staycations. Pickleball lessons. Murder Mystery set in North Texas town. Famous Eyebrow Artist Karen Powanda. Friday at 9 a.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV