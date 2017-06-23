This Week on GMT (June 26 - 30)

Monday, June 26th:
- One Tank Trip continues in Granbury with a look at the town that embraces its past and honors its future
- Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere talks about the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 85th Annual Meeting
- Macy’s INC New Summer Fashion Show
- Steel City Pops in the house to help us cool off in this Texas heat
Tuesday, June 27th
- Breaking down the Bachelorette with Caroline Kraddick and fans of the show
- The story of the humbling start of a Deep Ellum Italian Restaurant
- Miss Texas 2016 Caroline Carothers gives her farewell before giving up the crown
- See if you have what it takes to be the next Hollywood star with KD Studio
Wednesday, June 28th:
- Actors Darren Star and Miriam Shor on their critically- acclaimed series, "Younger"
- Sheets and pillows that will keep cool in the summer nights
- Families that enjoy entertainment together, stays together! A behind the scenes look at the MegaFest
Thursday, June 29th:
- Actor Eric Stonestreet
- Country singer and songwriter, Bob Livingstons serenades us
- Live at the Dallas zoo with the baby giraffes and lions
- Allen Ice Girls Hockey Dance Team performance and a call for new members
- Patriotic Crafts for the Fourth of July
- Eight Crape Myrtle fun facts from the Crape Myrtle capital in McKinney
Friday, June 30th:
-Nickelodeon Star, Lizzy Greene from “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn”
- Red, white and blue Fourth of July fashions
- List of Summer must reads
- Easy and fun to make refreshing mason jar salads
