This Week on GMT (June 26 - 30)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, June 26th:

- One Tank Trip continues in Granbury with a look at the town that embraces its past and honors its future

- Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere talks about the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 85th Annual Meeting

- Macy’s INC New Summer Fashion Show

- Steel City Pops in the house to help us cool off in this Texas heat

Tuesday, June 27th

- Breaking down the Bachelorette with Caroline Kraddick and fans of the show

- The story of the humbling start of a Deep Ellum Italian Restaurant

- Miss Texas 2016 Caroline Carothers gives her farewell before giving up the crown

- See if you have what it takes to be the next Hollywood star with KD Studio

Wednesday, June 28th:

- Actors Darren Star and Miriam Shor on their critically- acclaimed series, "Younger"

- Sheets and pillows that will keep cool in the summer nights

- Families that enjoy entertainment together, stays together! A behind the scenes look at the MegaFest

Thursday, June 29th:

- Actor Eric Stonestreet

- Country singer and songwriter, Bob Livingstons serenades us

- Live at the Dallas zoo with the baby giraffes and lions

- Allen Ice Girls Hockey Dance Team performance and a call for new members

- Patriotic Crafts for the Fourth of July

- Eight Crape Myrtle fun facts from the Crape Myrtle capital in McKinney

Friday, June 30th:

-Nickelodeon Star, Lizzy Greene from “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn”

- Red, white and blue Fourth of July fashions

- List of Summer must reads

- Easy and fun to make refreshing mason jar salads

