This Week on GMT (June 12 - June 16)

Monday, June 12: GMT Exclusive with Aerin Lauder, Estee Lauder’s grand-daughter and her new cookware line with William Sonoma. Then Jane takes us inside her kitchen live to make healthy salads and her favorite breakfast recipes. Plus, the Dallas-based cocktail company made by a woman for women… Candy’s Cocktails. Then unique Father’s Day gift ideas. That’s all Monday at 9 A.M.

Tuesday, June 13: Live from the groundbreaking of the new Crayola Experience for kids. Suburban Parent Magazine & what dads want. Moving Cities Exhibit at Northpark Center. Tuesday at 9 A.M.

Wednesday, June 14: Dr. Phil joins us live to talk about his struggles with type 2 diabetes. Then, a meal idea perfect for summer: Mason Jar Salads. Plus a “Girl’s Day Out” Celebration at the new spot in Dallas, The Smoky Rose. Then a performance from the Broadway show, “Something Rotten.” Wednesday at 9 A.M.

Thursday, June 15: Performance from George Strait Musical, “Pure Country.” Bachelor Casting Call & Mariloff Diamonds. More from Jane’s exclusive with Robin McGraw and Robin’s skin care line. Then Dad of the Year Winner for Texas! Plus Mama Mia!! Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Plus Rangers Father’s Day giveaways, t-shirts and tickets! Thursday at 9 A.M.

Friday, June 16: Book editor of “Dolly on Dolly,” which includes stories from the country music icon, herself. Plus the Dallas actress who stars in the new Tupac biopic, “All Eyez on Me.” Plus they’re popular on Disney’s YouTube channel… the music group L2M stars in a new scripted series called “Hyperlinked.” The 10-episode series will follow a group of girls as they come together to create their own website that’s by girls for girls, while also dealing with everyday tween issues, involving friendship and growing up. Then it’s an “On The Table” plaza party. How the group is bringing local communities together. Plus Singer Quentin Moore performs with his jazz band. Friday at 9 A.M.

