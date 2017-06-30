This Week on GMT (July 3 - July 7)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, July 3: GMT has an encore presentation with celebrities Ice Cube, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, comedian Jay Pharoah, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss.. and Sheryl Underwood. That’s Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, July 4: Ring in Independence Day with more celebrity interviews! We talk with Linda Grey and Patrick Duffy about all things “Dallas.” Noel Paul Stookey from Peter, Paul and Mary performs. “Glee” Actor & Author Stephen Tobolowsky tells us about his new book, “My Adventures with God.” Plus Story Ink: Graffiti Grows Up. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 5: Crime and mystery author Don Winslow tells us about his new thriller and how you can meet him. Plus Summer Nights – the new “Coastal Living” Magazine collection of sheets and bedding. Plus how to get a good night sleep when the heat is on. Plus the best fermented foods to eat and improve your overall health. Then how to get that perfect vacation pictures with your cellphone! And, the perfect gift for the man in your life: Art of Shaving. That’s all Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, July 6: A modern twist on wearing vintage clothing. It’s our Vintage Theme Day! Plus go back in time with fun vintage collectibles. Create a vintage look yourself with trending charms on all kinds of different outfits. Then it’s a Girl’s Day Out celebration at the new Dallas restaurant Smoky Rose, and we check out several other hot spots for patio dining. That’s Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, July 7: Wrestler Kurt Angle. Special Coverage Remembering Dallas officers & DART officer killed last year, including a live report from a mural tribute. Casting agent Lisa London of Hannah Montanna fame. The Fort Worth Zoo stops by with some of its Birds of Paradise and baby flamingo chicks! Plus flamingo fashions. Friday at 9 a.m.

