This Week on GMT (July 24 - 28)

Monday, July 24: GMT explores the tastes of Germany at the German Deli in Colleyville. Then we're sipping different flavored sweet tea recipes and asking for your favorite brews. Plus Sunnyland Patio Furniture has a special patio umbrella giveaway. Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt join us to talk about their new book, "The Godwink Effect: Seven Secrets to Signs, Wonders and Answered Prayers" and their new Hallmark movie. Mom blogger Crystal VanTassel shows us fun summer party games… Monday at 9 a.m.



Tuesday, July 25: Get Glamorous! From the runway to your way. GMT is live from Northpark Center with glamorous fashion, hair style and makeup tips. Plus GMT's Glamorous Giveaways. Former Cosmopolitan Chief Editor Kate White drops by to talk about her new book, "The Secrets You Keep," and she has valuable workplace advice on why good girls don't get ahead. Then we're live with a preview of Nat Geo Wild's Sharkfest on why we're seeing more sharks close to shore and beach goer safety. Tuesday at 9 a.m.



Wednesday, July 26: "Queen of the South" actress Paolo Andino is a North Texas native, and she takes us behind the scenes of the hit show. Start your morning off with a sweet treat. We're making donuts! GMT is live at Shipley Donuts. Plus Jane McGarry is making sandwiches with Which Wich CEO Jeff Sinelli at the Dallas headquarters. Then 20 years after Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, there's an emotional tribute called, "Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason?" Her official biographer Andrew Morton joins us live to reminisce. Wednesday at 9 a.m.



Thursday, July 27: Girl Power Theme Day! Actress and singer Mandy Moore joins us to talk about why she put her career first and how she's empowering women across the country. Then say "hello" to Lionel Richie! GMT has concert tickets to give away! Jane McGarry gets into the ring and goes boxing with electropop singer Lev. Plus female DJ Poison Ivy rocks the house! Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, July 28: Former View host, Sherri Shepherd comes in studio with a preview of her "Beauty and the Beast Tour!" Before the cast of "Nashville" takes the stage at Verizon Theatre, Charles Esten, who portrays Deacon is on the GMT stage performing. Plus Alanna is on a camping adventure at Joe Pool Lake. Friday at 9 a.m.

