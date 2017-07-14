This Week on GMT (July 17 - July 21)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, July 17th: Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah are together again in a new film. They join us live to talk about the hilarious movie, “Girls Trip.” Then Ryan Phillippe and Omar Epps join us live with what we can expect from the second season of “Shooter,” based on the best selling novel. Plus we cool off with ice cream coffee from The Brass Bean in Grand Prairie. Thought about getting a touch of red, blue… pink hair? We show you how to add permanent or temporary color. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, July 18th: We’re live from the Grand Prairie Farmers Market, voted one of the top ten farmers markets in the country. These boots are made for Texas! The sisters who started the Miron Crosby boot business in Dallas show us how to wear boots this summer with dresses and shorts. Urban Cowgirl Sarah Penrod shows us how to make our own hooch infused with different flavors. Plus, The Jumpin’ Jammers show off their jump roping tricks. Get jumpin’ to GMT Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 19th: Country Star Pat Green performs his new hit song, “Drinking Days” live on the GMT stage! Plus the new cast members of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” join us on set before their second season premiere. Remember the film, “The Bodyguard?” There’s an award winning musical based on the movie, and the actor playing the bodyguard, Frank Kent joins us. Plus, faux plant ideas for those who don’t have a green thumb. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, July 20th: Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick joins us live to talk about her new film project “Story of a Girl” on Lifetime. Her husband Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie Bacon star in this coming of age drama. The cast of “Step,” steps into studio to chat about the documentary film that embodies the true meaning of sisterhood. Then we go behind the scenes of the new Bakery Innovation Center in Plano to test out amazing new technology for baking. How about thousands of loaves of bread a day! Plus Dallas Singer and Songwriter, Kelsey Lewis performs on the GMT stage, and a Mckinney artist creates city-scapes in the lenses of sunglasses. She’ll paint live in our studio during the show… Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, July 21st: Steve Harvey’s Act Like A Success Experience is in Dallas, and life coach Doreen Rainey is here to show us what it’s like to go from being stuck in park to gaining massive momentum to create your dream life. Plus the team and horses behind Hooves for Heroes join us on the plaza. Then we’re live from Sablon Chocolate Lounge, where they turn chocolate into cutting edge pieces of art. Then we tour the new Eatzi’s in Fort Worth and get tips to pack your cooler so everything stays cold. Lovers Seafood Market prepares a delicious seafood dish, and The Grant Gilbert Band performs in GMT’s concert series! Friday at 9 a.m.

