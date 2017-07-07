This Week on GMT (July 10 - July 14)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, July 10: Summer fun at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Jane & Alanna ride horses, round up the cattle and go shopping. Summer Skin Essentials and new sunscreen mousse. Plus how to keep your face fresh in the heat and zit free. Amazon Prime Day Deals. New Miss. Texas Margana Wood! Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, July 11: Live from Yayoi Restaurant in Plano where they serve Japanese comfort food and fried chicken. Local figure skater and ESPY Special Olympics winner Ian Rawn drops by. GMT tours the creative CASA Playhouses at NorthPark Center. Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day! Fix It Enterprises… Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 12: Little Elm Beach Party. Plus GMT checks out new beach and boating upgrades. Our crafting diva shows you how to use old jewelry to decorate frames, trays and photo frames. Performance from the Broadway hit, “Finding Neverland.” Dallas actors from the new film, “The Johnny Starr Story.” Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, July 13: Coach Exclusive from NorthPark Center on their new expanded store with a new leather craftsmanship bar, and women and men’s ready to wear fashions. Find out how you can get your Coach bag monogrammed. Then we’re making strawberry, peach and apple pie with Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop! Christmas in July Sales and movies. Plus new sparkle pear scented sunscreen and sparkle mosquito prevention roll ‘n rub with different scents. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, July 14: Tony Romo’s Fantasy Football Convention this weekend. Jane goes behind the scenes of the beautifully restored Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas. Then we take a one tank trip to Royse City and fun destinations in an area made famous for its railroad. Want to get the Athleisure Look? How to get the casual elegant look. Plus barely there makeup tricks. Friday at 9 a.m.

