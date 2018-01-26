This week on GMT (January 29 - February 2)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 29th: GMT is live at a viewer’s favorite breakfast spot, taking them behind the scenes. Then is your hair dry and dull? GMT has winter hair care tips to get silky, smooth hair. Plus it’s the power of music! We check out KidLinks Music Therapy for kids. The director and writer for the “Bomb City” film drop by. The movie is based on true events of a bitter cultural rivalry between punk rockers and a rival, more affluent clique in the conservative town. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 30th: “We’ll meet again.” That’s the name of a new show from award-winning journalist, Ann Curry. Curry joins us live to tell us all about the show, which features reunions between people separated by real-life events. Then biscuits anyone? GMT is live from the new Flying Biscuit restaurant in Richardson. We’ll bake up delicious biscuits and different jams, gravy and sauces. Plus local young actor Evan Horsley’s career is exploding in Hollywood from film to TV. He’s here.. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, January 31st: From “Justice League” to starring in the faith-based film, “Sampson,” actor Taylor James drops by. Plus Paige McCoy Smith checks out a Granbury restaurant where the chef comes to your table so you can watch him prepare your food. It’s the Let’s Eat Restaurant. Then we’ll show you how a local couple uses electricity to create unique pieces of art you can buy. You’ll get a charge out of Creative Currents! GMT tells you all about the Super Blue Blood Moon Viewing. Plus February Is Black History Month, and Shannon Powell Hart takes you on a tour of the Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, February 1st: Ever heard of conchas? GMT is live with Mexican sweet breads at Marquez Bakery. It’s Girl Power! How four local judges are mentoring others in Pipeline to Possibilities. Then a special pizza delivery in honor of the Pizza Inn’s 60th anniversary! We’ll show you how to make cheeseburger bacon pizza. Does your husband or boyfriend need an update on their wardrobe? An image stylist is here with wardrobe, accessory and hat tips for men. And the etiquette butler pops to give Jane and Alanna an etiquette lesson. Thursday at 9 .am.

Friday, February 2nd: Eatzi’s Market and Bakery owner and entrepreneur, Phil Romano joins us to tell us about the new Network Bar, where you can network with many different kinds of professionals and companies. Plus he’s bringing an Eatzi’s Super Bowl Feast! GMT is live from The Salty Cow, sampling their wide variety of homemade cheeses. The Wealth Woman answers all of your questions about finances and wealth. It’s all Friday at 9 a.m.

