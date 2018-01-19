This week on GMT (January 22 - January 26)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 22: Find out how to connect with other professional women through the group “Working Late” and events at the Network Bar, brainchild of Phil Romano. GMT has prevention tips for preventing getting a flu or cold at the office or at home. Our cleaning expert has things you can do. Plus we’re live from Treehouse in Plano where they sell sustainable products. You are going to covet this jewelry. Lola + Lina Jewelry In Fort Worth has unique stone flower and winged earrings, and a lot more.

A local woman needed her service dog to survive every day, every hour. The inspiring story turned into an award winning documentary, “Adele & Everything After.” They joins us Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 23: GMT is going nutty! We’re live with the peanut guy at Vending Nut Company in Fort Worth. They have a huge selection of different kinds of nuts and they make their peanut butter by hand. The Silk cap is the invention of a local woman, to get your hair silky and moisturized in this cold, winter weather. We’ll test it out. And you never know what will happen with the Dallas Comedy Club Improv. .They perform Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, January 24: Former “Saturday Night Live” alumTim Meadows stars in a spinoff “The Goldbergs 1990-Something” and he joins us live! Plus GMT is live at a local “Shark Tank” casting call. The Globetrotters show us some tricks, and a special “Peter Pan” performance. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 25: We’re live from Garland Whiskey Distiller behind the scenes to see how it’s made. BAM Beauty Bar & Mora Namdar is quite accomplished. She joins us to talk about her company that puts the glamour back in your life, with Blowouts, Beauty and Makeup! Texas Monthly Editor in Chief, Tim Taliaferro tells us about a new collaboration with Penguin Random House Audio to record more than 20 of the most popular features from the magazine’s storied archives on audio for the first time, from true crime narratives to compelling profiles of Texas business leaders. “The Color Purple” performs Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday January 26: Learn how to make salsa with Wild Salsa. The Texas Yoyo Competition is this weekend, and we’re testing our skills. He repairs books and is a fascinating person. Paige is live with the Book Doctor. Plus discover how KidLinks works with children to heal through music. Friday at 9 a.m.

