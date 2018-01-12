This week on GMT (January 15 - January 19)

GMT This week Logo (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 15: Happy Martin Luther KING Junior Day! Spoken Word Performance. Rickey Smiley on his new book. Actor John Witherspoon. Chewbacca Mom and her funny book. We check out George Coffee + Provisions in Coppell. Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, January 16: Live from Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo finding out about a new art project. Frisco’s Farmhouse Fresh is here with Winter Skin Care Tips. Best Diet Apps. Live from North American International Auto Show in Detroit with innovative new car trends. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, January 17: Flu Cleaning Prevention Tips. Hand Stamp Cuff Parties. KidFilm Festival with free movies. GMT is live from the Texas Civil War Museum. Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 18: Ricky Martin joins us live to talk about the all-star cast of FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” The award winning creator of PBS’ “Victoria” Daisy Goodwin joins us on set to tell us all about the new second season of the show about England’s Queen Victoria. GMT is live with a preview of the McKinney Bridal Show and wedding tends for 2018. Plus who’s hiring for 2018. Lola + Lena Jewelry in Fort Worth show us their unique jewelry collection. And you don’t want to miss the Dallas Millennial Club Panel Discussion! Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, January 19: GMT catches the wave and goes on the road with the whole show live from Epicwaters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie. The waterpark has attractions for every member of the family with thrilling water slides, surf simulator, lazy river with periodic waves and an kids’ activity pool. Plus we’ll show you water yoga moves for a fun workout. We’ll test waterproof jacket technology. Plus Spring Break Swimsuit ideas.. and inspiration to plan that Winter Escape trip. Friday at 9 a.m.

