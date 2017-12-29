This week on GMT (January 1 - January 5)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, January 1: Baywatch legend, David Hasselhoff stops by to talk about his North Texas connection to a coffee shop. Plus, “Dallas” icons Linda Grey and Patrick Duffy share some behind-the-scenes stories of their famous show. And, before their new Whiskey Ranch officially starts producing TX Whiskey, Paige takes a tour of the original Firestone and Robertson Distillery. Plus, actress Annie Ilonzeh returns home to North Texas to talk about her role in the Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me”. Then, Dolly Parton’s best quotes, stories and pictures in a book! That’s all Monday at 9AM.

Tuesday, January 2: What does 2018 have in store for you? We break down your horoscope with our astrological expert. Plus, Jenna Bush on writing a book with her sister. Then, it’s the Year of the Dog. What does that mean for you? And, the Persuasions perform! That’s all Tuesday at 9AM.

Wednesday, January 3: Suffering from the flu or a cold? We show you some items made right here in North Texas that can help battle those ailments. Plus, we get a sneak peek at the new American Girl Doll for 2018, and we’re giving one away! And, a fun way to play with your food: making jewelry out of spoons and forks. Then, organic Mexican Food from Lala’s Mexican Café. That’s all Wednesday at 9AM.

Thursday, January 4: Golden Globe Nominees Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin give us a behind-the-scenes look at their new movie “Molly’s Game”. Plus, ABC’s new Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a bride. Then, the sweet story behind Richardson-based Sweet Firefly Ice Cream. And, how to wear Pantone’s 2018 Color of the year: Ultraviolet. And, award-winning Dallas author Samantha Mabry talks about her latest book “All the Wind in the World”. That’s all Thursday at 9AM.

Friday, January 5: We’re moving around with our Mobile Theme Day! From mobile barbershops to a clothing store on wheels and even a portrait studio that comes to you, we’re taking a closer look at this new business model! That’s all Friday at 9AM.

