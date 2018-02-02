This week on GMT (February 5 - February 11)

Monday, February 5 at 9am:
- Former Bachelor contestant Lauren Schleyer.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy Valentines Dining Guide.
- Live from Black Star Sport Horses with horseback riding lessons & dressage.
- Best & Worst Super Bowl commercials.
Tuesday, February 6 at 9am:
- Author Gary Kennedy & Terry Maxon on “12 Years of Turbulence: The Inside Story of American Airlines Survival.”
- Live from SampleHouse & Candle Shop.
- Free Frozen Yogurt Day.
- Science on the Slopes – new technology in helmets and coats.
- Author of “Cowgirl Power.”
Wednesday, February 7 at 9am:
- Jason Priestley & Cindy Sampson on new tv show,“Private Eyes.”
- The Cookline in Plano, where you can test out restaurant ideas.
- Glassy Girls & their unique glassware.
- Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him & Her.
- Sweetheart Giveaways.
Thursday, February 8 at 9am:
- Winter Olympics Preview with Korean Rice Bowls from Bbbop Seoul Kitchen.
- Korean Accessories & Jewelry.
- “Fifty Shades Freed” Film & Literary Panel
- Shopping Giveaway
- Pantone Color of 2018 - Orchid Makeup Lesson.
Friday, February 9 at 9am:
- Illusionist Adam Trent performs.
- Galentines Party Ideas – from Spa get togethers to Latte Art, Ice Cream Bar & at home food truck parties.
- HIDE Bar in Deep Ellum Bumble Party.
- Madewell Jeans creative uses.
- National Pizza Day Deals.
