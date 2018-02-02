This week on GMT (February 5 - February 11)

WFAA
Monday, February 5 at 9am:

  • Former Bachelor contestant Lauren Schleyer.
  • Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy Valentines Dining Guide.
  • Live from Black Star Sport Horses with horseback riding lessons & dressage.
  • Best & Worst Super Bowl commercials.

Tuesday, February 6 at 9am:

  • Author Gary Kennedy & Terry Maxon on “12 Years of Turbulence: The Inside Story of American Airlines Survival.”
  • Live from SampleHouse & Candle Shop.
  • Free Frozen Yogurt Day.
  • Science on the Slopes – new technology in helmets and coats.
  • Author of “Cowgirl Power.”

Wednesday, February 7 at 9am:

  • Jason Priestley & Cindy Sampson on new tv show,“Private Eyes.”
  • The Cookline in Plano, where you can test out restaurant ideas.
  • Glassy Girls & their unique glassware.
  • Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him & Her.
  • Sweetheart Giveaways.

Thursday, February 8 at 9am:

  • Winter Olympics Preview with Korean Rice Bowls from Bbbop Seoul Kitchen.
  • Korean Accessories & Jewelry.
  • “Fifty Shades Freed” Film & Literary Panel
  • Shopping Giveaway
  • Pantone Color of 2018 - Orchid Makeup Lesson.

Friday, February 9 at 9am:

  • Illusionist Adam Trent performs.
  • Galentines Party Ideas – from Spa get togethers to Latte Art, Ice Cream Bar & at home food truck parties.
  • HIDE Bar in Deep Ellum Bumble Party.
  • Madewell Jeans creative uses.
  • National Pizza Day Deals.

