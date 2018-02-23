This week on GMT (February 26 - March 2)

Monday, February 26 at 9 a.m.
- GMT exclusive with Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall – her first interview in her new chief uniform. She opens up to Jane about the test controversy.
- Live from the elegant new Dallas French restaurant Bullion.
- Screenwriter for award-winning film done in Texas, “As Far As the Eye Can See.”
- SMU Medical anthropologist tells us lessons learned now from the deadly 1918 Flu Pandemic.
- Droo’s Peace Crush performs.
Tuesday, February 27 at 9 a.m.
- Live from Dragon Puffs in Arlington, where they serve liquid nitrogen puffs made with fruity cereals.
- Gloria Estefan’s Musical, “On Your Feet!” congas onto the GMT stage.
- Author Amy Bloom joins us to talk about her new book, “White Houses” about the special relationship between former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and journalist Lorena Hickok.
- The chef from Arepa TX makes arepas, which are corn pancakes.
Wednesday, February 28 at 9 a.m.
- Dennis Quaid tells us about his new film and his band that’s performing in Dallas.
- Maria Shriver shares her new book of reflections for those on the road to a meaningful life.
- Alien planets built entirely of legos at Legoland Discovery Center’s new attraction, Space Exhibit.
- Live in Coppell at Let It Shine Boutique for fun spring fashions.
- Cookie skillet recipes.
Thursday, March 1 at 9 a.m.
- GMT is the first to show you the new First Ladies Exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
- Behind the scenes of Scandal’s final season. Plus how you can get the looks of Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating on How to Get Away with Murder”
- Out and About in Dallas with the man behind the widely popular Instagram, Dallas Social.
- North Texas Irish Festival Dancers & Irish dishes.
Friday, March 2, at 9 a.m.
- Five-star chef Stephan Pyles makes a Texan dish in honor of Texas Independence Day.
- Texas Swing musicians, The Dave Alexander Band performs.
- GMT checks out the Newseum’s new initiative, #MeToo Misconduct in the Media.
- We’re live from the new local Ansel Adams photography exhibit.
