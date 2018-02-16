This week on GMT (February 19 - February 23)

Monday, February 19th:
-GMT is live from the renovated Historic Statler Hotel, checking out the new ballrooms, vintage bowling alley and the club Bourbon & Banter.
-Spring Break Travel Destinations and Deals. Plus best hotels from AAA.
-New Defense Alert Device for protection in case of attack.
-Trend of adult children moving into same Dallas senior community as their mothers.
Tuesday, February 20th:
-Live from Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen.
-Soulful Stoop.
-Learn how to make paper flowers.
-Quilter who sews in Texas history.
Wednesday, February 21st:
-Actress Kim Raver reunites with Keifer Sutherland and joins the cast of “Designated Survivor.” She takes us behind the scenes of the Toronto set.
-GMT is live from the new 7-dimensional theater at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!
-“Jekyll and Hyde” musical performance.
-The 1918 Flu Epidemic: A 2018 Perspective with SMU medical anthropologists.
Thursday, February 22nd:
-Becca Tilley from ABC’s “The Bachelor” joins us live.
-Live from where the Margarita machine was invented for National Margarita Day.
-Empty Bowls project with local food banks.
-Learn how to fly a falcon.
Friday, February 23rd:
-Leeza Gibbons joins us to talk about the Dallas Go Red For Women Luncheon.
-Dianna Ross, Barry Manilow & Disney “Beauty & the Beast” Composer… David Friedman performs live on GMT and previews his musical show on tour.
-GMT is live from the British Emporium in Grapevine as it celebrates 25 years. Plus all things royal with the upcoming engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
-Pinterest best pancake recipes.
