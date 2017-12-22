This Week on GMT - December 29)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, December 25: GMT will not air to bring you Disney Parks Magical Christmas.

Tuesday, December 26: Nashville’s Charles Esten takes the GMT stage! Plus, Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki talks about his future with the team and his hidden sport talent: tennis. Then, author Ken Follett stops by to talk about the sage that has enthralled millions; “A Column of Fire”. Plus, after a stint as the Cosmopolitan Editor-in-chief, Kate White is making waves as a suspense novelist. WE talk with her about “The Secrets You Keep”. And, comedian Ben Price makes us laugh on Tuesday at 9AM.

Wednesday, December 27: Get ready to groove with The Shadowboxers! The band, discovered by Justin Timberlake, jams out on the GMT stage. Plus, Stephen Kennedy Smith opens up about his memories of his uncle and his book about his famous family. KISS front man Gene Simmons stops in North Texas to surprise some lucky fans. Then, gospel singer Tina Campbell brings soul to the studio. And, Jane sits down with Bishop Edward Burns on the stoop of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in our continuing series “Soulful Stoop”. That’s all at 9AM on Wednesday.

Thursday, December 28: Baywatch legend, David Hasselhoff stops by to talk about his North Texas connection to a coffee shop. Plus, “Dallas” icons Linda Grey and Patrick Duffy share some behind-the-scenes stories of their famous show. And, before their new Whiskey Ranch officially starts producing TX Whiskey, Paige takes a tour of the original Firestone and Robertson Distillery. Plus, actress Annie Ilonzeh returns home to North Texas to talk about her role in the Tupac biopic “All Eyez on Me”. Then, Dolly Parton’s best quotes, stories and pictures in a book! That’s all Thursday at 9AM.

Friday, December 29: Former Fox And Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson on “Be Fierce”, and her message to her children. Plus, Sheila E. on Prince and her career now. Then, Grammy-winning producer Philip Lawrence on branching out from Bruno Mars and starting a clothing line with his wife. And, Chef Stephan Pyles cooks up delicious dishes just in time for your New Year’s party. Then, after the party comes fitness! We give you tips on the best ways to stay fit in the New Year. That’s all Friday at 9AM.

