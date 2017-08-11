This week on GMT (August 14 - August 18)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, August 14: Best-selling author, Texas native, and WFAA Alum Sandra Brown stops by! She’s “Seeing Red” in her new book based in Dallas! Chris and Heidi Powell of "Extreme Weight Loss" tell us about their new delivery meal service, aimed at helping you lose weight. Real Housewives of Dallas LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons dish about the new season ahead of the premiere. Autistic chef Jon Heighten with Smile Biscotti DFW shares his inspirational story. That’s all Monday at 9 A.M.

Tuesday, August 15: Charley Pride performs a song from his new album. We’re live at Zatar’s with the Lebanese owner who left his home country to start a new life with some great ingredients! Then, we travel to Morocco for a look at some special treasures you can find only at Galleria Dallas. The Dallas-based entrepreneurs behind Frisky Britches show how their mail-service panty program works. That’s all Tuesday at 9 A.M.

Wednesday, August 16: Christian singing legends Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith join forces again for their popular Christmas Concert Tour. The two chat with GMT about what’s new this year. Plus, it’s the first time in a century we’ll have a total solar eclipse. We talk with the experts at NASA live about what to expect. Then, Story Ink takes a look at the growing music scene in Fort Worth; it’s not just country anymore! That’s all Wednesday at 9 A.M.

Thursday, August 17: Two fashion forces collide! Plano based JCPenney released its new Project Runway brand, and GMT gets a fashion show! Plus, healthy coffee? The owners of Kimera Koffee claim their java can help your brain function. Then, we meet the new Bishop of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in our continuing series, Soulful Stoop. And, what’s your favorite breakfast spot? We reveal some of our viewers’ favorites! That’s Thursday at 9 A.M.

Friday, August 18: Funny man Arsenio Hall brings his humor to the GMT studio before his performance at the Arlington Improv. We’re live at Cuellar’s Fajita Ranch. Plus, how to dry your hair without heat in the Heatless Hair Challenge. Then, with just days before class starts, NorthPark lays out what your kids will be wearing when they had back to school. That’s Friday at 9 A.M.

© 2017 WFAA-TV