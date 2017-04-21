This Week on GMT (April 24 - April 28)

gmt new this week 3 (Photo: gmt)

Monday, April 24: GMT is live from OldWest Café in Denton for a down home breakfast! Are you traveling this Spring? We check out a wrinkle free travel clothing line called Misook, based out of Grapevine.

Then we do deep sea diving at Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium for the new Ultimate Octonauts Experience and baby sting rays. Plus we talk to the Dallas mother known as the Rambling Redhead. Her new book is called “W(h)ine: 50 Perfect Wines to Pair with Your Child's Rotten Behavior.” Monday at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, April 25: GMT goes behind the scenes with country music legend Larry Gatlin to experience his new musical at the Irving Arts Center. Then it’s a street food favorite in Taiwan, sno tea. GMT checks out the exotic flavors at the new Sno Tea in Plano. We also welcome the Dallas Mad Hatter’s Tea and their outrageous hats! Author Lorri Benson, a former producer of “The Phil Donahue Show” drops by to tell us about her inspiring memoir “To Have and Not Hold: The Bonding of Two Mothers Through Adoption.” Plus she’s joined by the birth mom, whom she adopted a child from. Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, April 26: Oscar winning film Producer and Dallas native Chris Donahue tells us about his exciting new film, called “The Dating Project.” The movie follows five single people working to figure out dating in the age of social media, texting, hanging out and hooking up. GMT is also live to check out Saint Michael’s Farmers Market and the new vendors… from Baugh Farm’s produce to Texas Olive Ranch, Berkshire farm’s pork dishes and Becerra's Tamales. Author Christy Wright of “Business Boutique” is here. She’ll show us the five things you need to turn your hobby into a business and how to earn extra money from home. Plus we’ll preview the Granbury Wine Walk and Carry the Load is here! Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Thursday, April 27: She’s a Texas woman, and she’s debuting a new skin care line! Dr Phil’s wife, Robin McGraw goes one on one with Jane MacGarry in an exclusive interview. She opens up about her successful marriage with Dr. Phil, her beauty secrets and a lot more. Then GMT goes behind the scenes of the local new headquarters at Farmer Brothers Coffee to show you how the coffee beans are roasted into a delicious cup of coffee! Then glamorous looks from head to toe with Pink’s Western Wear, and we test out the new selfie foundation and new hair technology.. like the gloss smudging trend and instant blonde wand. Thursday at 9 a.m.

Friday, April 28: She played Chloe on “24,” Mary Lynn Rajskub drops by along with Charles Haid of “Hill Street Blues” fame. They’ll tell us all about the USA Film Festival. Then Evan Daugherty and Philip Schaeffer who grew up in Dallas are back from Hollywood to show us clips from their new film “Witch Hunt.” His father is Warren Buffet, and he’s an accomplished musician, composer and author. Emmy award winner Peter Buffet tells us about his new book, “Life is What You Make It” and the concert and conversation event he’s hosting. Plus a classic car show on the plaza, and it’s Jane’s Girls’ Night out in Deep Ellum! Friday at 9 a.m.

© 2017 WFAA-TV