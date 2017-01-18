WFAA
Close

Think Stroke, Act "F.A.S.T"!

Go to www.texashealth.org/fw-stroke for more information.

WFAA 11:59 AM. CST January 18, 2017

Go to www.texashealth.org/fw-stroke for more information.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories