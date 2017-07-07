Close The World Famous Tony Williams and Terminal D take the GMT Stage! You can follow The World Famous Tony Williams on Twitter @TWFTonyWilliams. WFAA 11:47 AM. CDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST "The 7th Day" is available for pre order on iTunes and will be available everywhere July 14. You can follow The World Famous Tony Williams on Twitter @TWFTonyWilliams. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories 'Celebration of Life' for Shavon Randle on Saturday Jul. 7, 2017, 12:02 p.m. COVERAGE: 7/7 one year later: A city moves forward Jul. 5, 2017, 6:59 p.m. 'Everybody Love Everybody': Man's mission after July… Jul. 7, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs