WFAA
Close

The Stratoblasters take the GMT stage for a 2017 Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival preview

The 2017 Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival is September 1-3. Go to www.bedfordbluesfest.com for tickets and information.

WFAA 12:19 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

The 2017 Bedford Blues & BBQ Festival is September 1-3. Go to www.bedfordbluesfest.com for tickets and information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories