WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

The Sound-Minds Music Festival at the Granada Theater

The historic theater hosts a festival to help reduce the stigma of mental illness.

WFAA 1:24 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories