WFAA
Close

The Rhythm & Blue Dance Squad take the GMT stage!

Go to dallascowboys.com/rhythm-blue.com for more information

WFAA 1:22 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

Go to dallascowboys.com/rhythm-blue.com for more information

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories