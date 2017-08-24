WFAA
Close

The Persuasions get us moving

The Persuasions take the GMT stage

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 2:25 PM. CDT August 24, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories