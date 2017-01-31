WFAA
The January CareNow Teacher of the Month is Teri Keith from Lakeside Elementary in Coppell!

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 11:10 AM. CST January 31, 2017

You can nominate the teacher of the month by going to www.wfaa.com/gmt. 

