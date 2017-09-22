WFAA
Close

The author of The Smart Gal's Guide thru Divorce gives tips your lawyer may not tell you

Go to divorcebuddy's.com for more information.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 3:17 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

Go to divorcebuddy's.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories