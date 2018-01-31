WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

The Art of Electrified Wood with Creative Currents of Texas

Creative Currents of Texas has a booth at the Lone Star Mercantile in Allen. Go to www.lsmercantile.com for more information.

WFAA 3:37 PM. CST January 31, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories