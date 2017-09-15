WFAA
Close

TGI Friday: Behind-The-Scenes at its Employee Lounge

Every day is Friday at TGI Friday's corporate headquarters in Dallas!

WFAA 11:34 AM. CDT September 15, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories