WFAA
Close

Tech Tuesday: Solar Eclipse Vieweing Devices

TECH TUESDAY

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 11:54 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

Head over to Bestbuy.com or celestron.com for any of the items featured in this story. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories