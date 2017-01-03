WFAA
Tech Tuesday: Rimowa Luggage Electronic Tag

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 12:38 PM. CST January 03, 2017

Rimowa Luggage introduces an electronic tag digital check in solution. A new store recently opened at NorthPark Center in Dallas. 

