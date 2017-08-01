WFAA
Tech Tuesday: Photo Storage Apps and Devices

TECH TUESDAY

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 11:22 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

Photo Storage ideas:

Leef Bridge and Leef iBridge products can be found at leefco.com. This is a mobile storage device that works for Android and Apple products. 

Flickr, Facebook and Google Photo are more ways of storing photos.

