WFAA
Close

Take Me to The River:Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite perform Let Me in Your House.

Legendary artists Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite perform the song Let Me in Your House.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 1:42 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

Legendary artists Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite perform the song Let Me in Your House.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories