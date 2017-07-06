Close Sweet Daze Dessert Bar Makes Delicious Donuts SWEET DAZE WFAA 12:10 PM. CDT July 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Sweet Daze Dessert Bar is located on Campbell Road in Richardson, TX. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories More storms heading our way Jul. 6, 2017, 11:02 a.m. 'Circle of Heroes' on Trinity Trail remembers July 7 Jul. 6, 2017, 5:26 a.m. Abbott makes statewide call to stand with law… Jul. 6, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs