WFAA
Close

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar Makes Delicious Donuts

SWEET DAZE

WFAA 12:10 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar is located on Campbell Road in Richardson, TX.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories