Sugarfina and Casamigos Tequila Team Up for an Adult Sweet Treat

Below are the cocktail recipes featured on Good Morning Texas.

CASA SKINNY MARGARITA

ingredients:

2 oz Blanco

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

2 dashes orange bitters

add ice and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain into rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a half moon orange slice and Sugarfina Margarita gummy.

GINGER MINT PALOMA

ingredients:

2 oz Reposado

1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

1 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz agave nectar

8-10 mint leaves

2 fresh ginger slices

Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker, muddle ginger/mint and add ice. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds and fine strain into highball glass. Garnish with half moon grapefruit slice and Sugarfina Paloma sour gummy and mint sprig.

ANEJO OLD FASHIONED

2 oz Anejo

.25 oz Agave

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Method: Combine all ingredients into glass mixer, add ice and stir well for 30-40 seconds. Fine strain into rocks glass and add one large block ice. Garnish with a luxardo cherry wrapped in orange peel and pair with a Sugarfina Anejo chocolate cordial.

