Sugarfina and Casamigos Tequila Team Up for an Adult Sweet Treat

Below are the cocktail recipes featured on Good Morning Texas.
CASA SKINNY MARGARITA
ingredients:
2 oz Blanco
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5 oz Agave Nectar
2 dashes orange bitters
add ice and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain into rocks glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a half moon orange slice and Sugarfina Margarita gummy.
GINGER MINT PALOMA
ingredients:
2 oz Reposado
1.5 oz fresh grapefruit juice
1 oz fresh lime juice
.5 oz agave nectar
8-10 mint leaves
2 fresh ginger slices
Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker, muddle ginger/mint and add ice. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds and fine strain into highball glass. Garnish with half moon grapefruit slice and Sugarfina Paloma sour gummy and mint sprig.
ANEJO OLD FASHIONED
2 oz Anejo
.25 oz Agave
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Method: Combine all ingredients into glass mixer, add ice and stir well for 30-40 seconds. Fine strain into rocks glass and add one large block ice. Garnish with a luxardo cherry wrapped in orange peel and pair with a Sugarfina Anejo chocolate cordial.
