Close Stylecon: More than a beauty and fashion event Go to stylecon.com for more information. Robyn Yancey, WFAA 4:54 PM. CDT September 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Go to stylecon.com for more information. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Fort Worth homicide rate up 15 percent from this… Sep 20, 2017, 5:58 p.m. Convicted child killer John Battaglia's stay of… Sep 20, 2017, 3:38 p.m. Popular BBQ restaurant prepares for State Fair… Sep 20, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs