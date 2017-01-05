WFAA
Close

Style expert Jeanette Chivvis features "Greenery" -- Pantone's color of the year

Pantone's Greenery

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 12:24 PM. CST January 05, 2017

For more fashion ideas, visit www.chivvistyles.com. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories