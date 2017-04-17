Style and Class at Sam Pack's Five Star Subaru

© 2017 WFAA-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Couple kicked off United flight in Houston
-
Rainbow flag stolen from Plano church
-
Cleveland police update on Steve Stephens: Full news conference
-
Car thief led chase, was shot by DPD
-
Plano police looking for suspect accused of murdering father
-
New casino cruise ship opens in Galveston
-
School vouchers issue spurs heated debate in Texas
-
Man shot in Deep Ellum
-
Family finds faith, support amid son's mystery illness
More Stories
-
Four years later, who set the fire that caused the…Apr 17, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
Amputee boxer teaches us all to 'never fold'Apr 17, 2017, 10:23 a.m.
-
Police shoot suspected truck thief in Fair Park after chaseApr 17, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs