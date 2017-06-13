WFAA
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Stress Free Summer Family Travel Tips from The Kid's Dr. and Children's Health

KIDS DOCTOR

WFAA 12:04 PM. CDT June 13, 2017

For more information about family summer travel, you can visit www.childrens.com/summersafety or www.kidsdr.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories