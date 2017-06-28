WFAA
Close

Story Ink: More than Meets The Eye

One Ennis High School graduate has a clear vision of her future, despite being legally blind.

Dawn Hensley, WFAA 10:44 AM. CDT June 28, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories