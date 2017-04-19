Close Stop Dieting and Start Living! Let your science and your body lead you to your goal weight Call (855) 419-SLIM (7546) for more information or go to www.weightlossdna.com. WFAA 12:48 PM. CDT April 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call (855) 419-SLIM (7546) for more information or go to www.weightlossdna.com. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Parents in Carroll ISD question whether personal moments should affect your professional life? Plano daycare under fire after video shows aggressive behavior towards child Allen man's big gamble pays off Stray dog with head stuck in a pickle jar is rescued in FW Facebook murder suspect takes his own life Dallas Fire-Rescue facing its own 911 emergency Bill passed in Texas Senate will un-do City of Austin ordinance President Bush hospitalized with mild bout pneumonia Son of New Braunfels church bus crash victim files wrongful death lawsuit More Stories President George H.W. Bush remains in hospital for… Apr 19, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Deliberations underway in John Wiley Price corruption trial Apr 19, 2017, 9:49 a.m. Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell Apr 19, 2017, 5:48 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs