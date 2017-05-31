WFAA
Close

Staycation Summerfest! GMT is live from Paradise Springs at Gaylord Texan Resort

Call (817) 778-1000 for more information or go go www.gaylordtexan.com/summerfest.

WFAA 11:56 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

Call (817) 778-1000 for more information or go go www.gaylordtexan.com/summerfest.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories