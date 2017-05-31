WFAA
Sprinkles Cupcakes Founder Candace Nelson opens new shop at Legacy West Plano!

Sprinkles Plano at Legacy West is now open! Go to www.sprinkles.com for more information.

WFAA 12:01 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

