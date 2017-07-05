WFAA
Close

Snapping the Perfect Vacation Pictures

VACATION PICTURES

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 1:05 PM. CDT July 05, 2017

Kimber Westphall shows us how to snap the perfect vacation pictures.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories