WFAA
Close

SlimGeneration: Lose Weight Using Your Own Genetics

Lose pounds and inches using your own DNA.

WFAA 10:21 AM. CDT July 19, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories