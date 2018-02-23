WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Shop at home and save with 50 Floor

Call (877) 50-FLOOR for more information or go to www.50floor. com.

WFAA 11:48 AM. CST February 23, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories