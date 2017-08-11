WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Amped Up: S.H.E. Workshop

Learn to fight like a super hero with The Super Hero Experience.

WFAA 10:06 AM. CDT August 11, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories