September is A-Fib Awareness Month. Know the signs and symptoms

To find an electrophysiologist cardiologist in your area call (800) 4-BAYLOR. To register for "Living with A-Fib" in Dallas or Fort Worth go to www.BaylorHeartHospital.com/Afib
“Living with A-Fib” classes:
Tuesday, September 19
Location:
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Faxel Conference Room
1400 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Registration: 5:45 PM
Presentation: 6:00 PM
Tuesday, September 26
Location:
Baylor Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital
A/B Conference Room, Ground Floor
621 N Hall Street
Dallas, TX 75226
Registration: 5:45 PM
Presentation: 6:00 PM
