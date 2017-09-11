September is A-Fib Awareness Month. Know the signs and symptoms

To find an electrophysiologist cardiologist in your area call (800) 4-BAYLOR. To register for "Living with A-Fib" in Dallas or Fort Worth go to www.BaylorHeartHospital.com/Afib

“Living with A-Fib” classes:

Tuesday, September 19

Location:

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth

Faxel Conference Room

1400 Eighth Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Registration: 5:45 PM

Presentation: 6:00 PM

Tuesday, September 26

Location:

Baylor Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital

A/B Conference Room, Ground Floor

621 N Hall Street

Dallas, TX 75226

Registration: 5:45 PM

Presentation: 6:00 PM





© 2017 WFAA-TV