WFAA
Close

September is A-Fib Awareness Month. Know the signs and symptoms

To find an electrophysiologist cardiologist in your area call (800) 4-BAYLOR. To register for Living with A-Fib in Dallas or Fort Worth go to www.BaylorHeartHospital.com/Afib

WFAA 12:12 PM. CDT September 11, 2017

To find an electrophysiologist cardiologist in your area call (800) 4-BAYLOR. To register for "Living with A-Fib" in Dallas or Fort Worth go to www.BaylorHeartHospital.com/Afib

“Living with A-Fib” classes:

Tuesday, September 19

Location:
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Faxel Conference Room
1400 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Registration: 5:45 PM
Presentation: 6:00 PM

Tuesday, September 26

Location:
Baylor Jack and Jane Hamilton Heart and Vascular Hospital
A/B Conference Room, Ground Floor
621 N Hall Street
Dallas, TX 75226
Registration: 5:45 PM
Presentation: 6:00 PM

 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories