Close See why Haggar's eco-friendly pants are #1 Haggar eco-friendly pants Ellen Sackett, WFAA 11:35 AM. CDT April 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Visit www.haggar.com for more information. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Body of missing Plano woman found in Dallas Police investigate video of a fight at a Dallas middle school City of Rowlett rebuilds radio tower destroyed by tornado Retired Fort Worth detectives help nab armed theif on Vegas strip Are you ready for the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino? Coppell High School student robbed at gunpoint Crews move historic home through Grapevine Plano daycare under fire after video shows aggressive behavior towards child FBI foils mass attack plan, Austin man arrested More Stories Body of missing Plano woman recovered in Lake Ray Hubbard Apr 19, 2017, 11:06 a.m. Main St. Arts Festival is here, and so are FW street… Apr 20, 2017, 7:53 a.m. Trump blasts 'New York Times' over Patriots photo flap Apr 20, 2017, 11:49 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs