WFAA
Close

See why Haggar's eco-friendly pants are #1

Haggar eco-friendly pants

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 11:35 AM. CDT April 20, 2017

Visit www.haggar.com for more information. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories