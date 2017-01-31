WFAA
Close

See how Junior Achievement of Dallas helps young people own their economic success

Call (972) 690-8484 for more information or log onto www.JAdallas.org

WFAA 10:58 AM. CST January 31, 2017

Call (972) 690-8484 for more information or log onto www.JAdallas.org.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories